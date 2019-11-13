How To Watch The CMA Awards Tonight – A Celebration Of The Yeehaw Agenda

Dear country music hater, I’m sorry to tell you that you are, most likely, already a country music fan. Do you think Dolly Parton is a legendary woman of glamour? Has listening to Lana Del Rey led you down a rabbit hole of Patsy Cline and Wanda Jackson covers? Did you think Tim McGraw was insanely funny when he hosted SNL in 2008? Do you like Kacey Musgraves’ outfits? Did you rock out to Carrie Underwood’s Cowboy Casanova in 2009? Are you still bopping to TikTok classic and country music Billboard chart-topper, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are further proof that 2019 was the year of the Yeehaw agenda.
Advertisement
This means, you have to watch tonight’s Country Music Awards, hosted by featuring performances by Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Keep an eye out for Reese Witherspoon and Bachelorette Hannah Brown, just some of the night's many celebrity presenters. The only question left to ask is: Will Charli XCX make a special appearance in this stunning sparkly pink outfit?
What time do the Country Music Awards start?
You can watch the CMA’s live at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and at 7:00 p.m. Central time. If you’re in Pacific time, you’ll be able to watch it at 8:00 p.m. PST, and if you’re in Alaska, Hawaii, or on Mountain time, you can tune into ABC at 7:00 p.m, respectively, to watch.
Can I stream the CMA’s if I don’t have cable?
If you don’t have cable, the CMA’s are available to stream on Hulu, AT&T Now, and YouTubeTV.
What channels are the CMA’s on?
The CMA’s air on ABC and you can watch a live stream online via Instant Access or through the ABC App through your television provider.
Related Content:
Advertisement