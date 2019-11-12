Can A Woman Be Santa Claus? Ask Noelle

The person who should be angriest about the North Pole’s status quo is, of course, Noelle. She is born to be Santa. It’s obvious, from her ability to peer into children’s souls to her bond with the reindeer. Yet she’s overlooked, time and time again, by her family, who prefer her lazy and awkward older brother simply because tradition dictates men assume the mantle of Santa. Noelle is so tightly wound because she has been gaslit into thinking she’s inadequate and into taking herself out of the running entirely.