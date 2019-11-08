Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Bringing A Cooking Show To Magnolia Network

Yesterday, we learned that Joanna Gaines is publishing her second cookbook, Magnolia Table Volume 2, proving once and for all that sequels can be better than the original. Adding to that argument is last night’s announcement of a Joanna Gaines-led cooking show on Discover’s very own Magnolia Network.
The Waco, Texas darlings joined Jimmy Fallon at the University of Texas, where the Tonight Show paid a visit. Starring in Fixer Upper is one thing, but launching a network is an entirely different undertaking. When Joanna last visited Fallon’s show, it was to promote her first cookbook, which went on to be wildly successful, second only to Michelle Obama’s Becoming on the New York Times Bestseller’s list.
“I don’t want to tell you how to do your network,” Fallon said, “but I would do a cooking show if I were you.” And to that Mrs. Gaines nodded, confirming every Magnolia fan’s wildest dream.
Exciting week here at Magnolia! I wanted to take a minute and share about the launch of our network with @discoveryinctv coming summer 2020. Whether it's design and renovation, cooking, gardening, wellness, community, entrepreneurialism or relationships - our hope is when you come to our network it feels like home. We cannot wait to show you all the things we’ve been dreaming up! It’s gonna be good ♥️
Earlier in the month, the first Magnolia Network original show was announced. It will follow the Gaines’ friends and favorite band, Johnnyswim as they live their lives as musicians on the road. The home improvement duo has yet to release details regarding the rest of Magnolia’s programming, including particulars about Jo’s cooking show. We do know, however, that the network and Magnolia Table Volume 2 will be out by summer 2020.
