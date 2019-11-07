Joanna Gaines’ Cookbook Is Returning With A Sequel & You Can Pre-Order It Today

Forget what the purists say, sequels are just as good, if not better, than the original. They’re bigger and better and the creators are more experienced and able to give us more of what we liked the first time around. And Joanna Gaines, for example, knows how to find what works and stick to it.
She’s returning with the second installment of her cookbook, Magnolia Table Volume 2, which is available for pre-order today, November 7th. This cookbook’s cover has everything: dusty eucalyptus, Joanna Gaines in knitted finery, oat and beige tones, a stoneware shelf. Again, sequels are great.
Volume 2 will hit store shelves in April 2020, almost exactly two years after Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes For Gathering came into our lives. If the original featured the Gaines family’s original recipes, the sequel will include bonus recipes as well as the originals that have since become tried-and-true classics.
In a blog post, Gaines teased two recipes from her upcoming book: One for Friendsgiving Casserole and another for the Holiday Cranberry sauce to serve it with. So despite what the fans of The Hangover and Arrested Development might think, sequels are reliable bigger and better versions of the original. We’ll be marking our calendars for this one now.
