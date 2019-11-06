It’s National Nacho Day & Here Are A List Of Places To Get Free (Or Cheap) Food

Nachos are a cold-weather staple. Hear me out: second only to soup, nachos are the perfect thing to serve after a long day of walking in the snow. Picture a steamy pile of crunchy nacho chips and melty cheese crowned in pico de gallo and dotted with pickled jalapeño slices. No, this is not the wintertime fantasy on Hallmark postcards, but it should be.
And I’m not alone in my fantasy. Today is National Nacho Day, after all. Nachos, in case you didn’t know, are more than just a TV-tray meal or a drunken night out’s alcohol-soaker-upper. Nachos are the cozy and hearty meal we all deserve after a long day of dog-sledding (er, handling stuff at the office). If you don’t believe me, see for yourself — it’s practically free today.
Advertisement
Moe’s Southwest Grill will reward its members when they order online or at the restaurant for a $.99 order of cheesy nachos, which include queso, pico de gallo, black beans, and a protein of your choice.
Salsaritas is giving away a year’s worth of free nachos. If you download the app, you’ll be entitled to a $5 nacho order today. Instructions on how to win free nachos for a year are on social media and you have until tomorrow to enter.
Advertisement