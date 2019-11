Eliza Scanlen Says Little Women Cast Formed A Friends-For-Life Sisterhood

In the wise words of Louisa May Alcott, the sisters of Little Women are squad goals. (Kidding, but she would.) It’s only fitting that an equally dynamic group of actresses were tasked with bringing them to life in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of the classic novel, and the trailer alone will have you scheming ways to get into their group text. Sharp Object's Eliza Scanlen, who plays Beth in the film, confirmed to Refinery29 that making Little Women was a “really special” experience that’s resulted in lifelong friendships.