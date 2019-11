The Running Gear That Got Me Through NYC Marathon Training

First of all, there's my trusty running coach, John Honerkamp, Strava's Fall Marathon Club trainer, and the founder and CEO of Run Kamp . As part of his group program known as the #Honerkamp100, he gave me a training schedule, sent me weekly emails to hold me accountable, and organized group long runs. If I skipped a week or two of training because of my hectic schedule, he helped me get back on track. He also provided great marathon training tips, such as "Your dog ate your lucky socks? You probably need new lucky socks anyway, get new ones."