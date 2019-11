Per Time, Hoffa was supposed to rendezvous with Mafia bosses Anthony (Tony Jack) Giacalone and Anthony (Tony Pro) Provenzano, but they claim Hoffa never showed up . According to the New York Times, authorities found Hoffa’s car in the parking lot of a restaurant without any trace of Hoffa, with no evidence of struggle and no immediate clues to where he could have gone. According to Hoffa’s family, he didn’t smoke or drink, and he was always home with his family, so it’s not like he would have run away… would he? According to USA Today, the main theory surrounding Hoffa’s vanishing was that the Mafia killed Hoffa so that he couldn’t reveal that the Mafia had infiltrated the Teamsters and was skimming off the top of the union’s pension fund.