Since Sex & The City Ended, Kristin Davis Has Been Doing Some Serious Good

Kelly Schremph
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images.
For the span of six seasons and two movies, Kristin Davis was best known for her portrayal of Charlotte York on Sex and the City. Now, almost a decade later, the actress will once again grace our television screens in her new Netflix movie Holiday In The Wild, which finds her character embarking on an African safari that ultimately gives her a new appreciation for life (and, you know this one's coming: love).
The story has all the makings of a classic Hallmark-style fairytale ending that would make Charlotte proud, but you might be distracted by a teensy question while you watch: What has Kristin Davis been up to since SATC ended? As it turns out, she's been putting some seriously positive energy back into the world.
In April 2017, Davis was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, an organization dedicated to protecting the rights of refugees. Davis has worked with the program since 2014, but decided it was time to take her involvement to the next level so she could help to truly make a difference.
“I am delighted to be part of this incredible organization and my latest trip came at a time of great concern for the refugee community,” Davis said in a statement upon accepting her new role, according to the UNHCR website. “Over 65 million people around the world are now displaced and my hope is that by sharing these stories and meeting people as individuals and not numbers will help bridge understanding and compassion.”
Since then, Davis has made it her mission to raise awareness around the needs and triumphs of refugees worldwide:
Davis has also spent a great deal of time working with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which helps rescue and reintroduce elephants and giraffes back into the wild.
Of course, that’s not to say that Davis stopped acting after her SATC reign was over. Aside from Holiday In The Wild, Davis starred in the CBS sitcom Bad Teacher back in 2014 and nabbed film credits in Couples Retreat, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, as well as the Hallmark TV movie A Heavenly Christmas.
So while a third Sex and the City movie doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon (or ever, probably), Davis is still finding new roles to take on. And if her Netflix Christmas movie does well, we could find ourselves watching a sequel, come December 2020.
