I’m taking over @refugees IG today ! Come join us... ・・・ #FlashbackFriday to meeting the Refugee Olympic Team who took part in #Rio2016. Paolo, Rose, Anjelina, and James - you’re an inspiration to so many. I can’t wait to see what else you achieve and good luck for #Tokyo2020! ~ @iamkristindavis Photo: UNHCR/Hector Perez #WithRefugees #Refugees #StepWithRefugees #KristinDavis #Kenya #Olympics #Olympics2020 #Olympics #Tokyo #Japan #1YeartoGo
Feeding nuts to Ziwadi that I collected from the ground , basically doing what the Keepers do. Teaching the baby 🐘 what to eat and helping them to learn to use their baby trunks . Just one of the of the joys of my life to be able to be a tiny part of helping these orphaned elephants. One day , we hope that Ziwadi will grow up and be Healthy enough to join the ex- orphans from @sheldricktrust in the wild. Which is where elephants should be.