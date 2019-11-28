What Happened To The Bufalino Crime Family From The Irishman?

After this, things aren’t as clear. There’s no publicly known leader of the Bufalino crime family and it’s also unknown whether the organization still exists, and, if so, to what extent. James Kanavy, a former investigator for the Pennsylvania Crime Commission, told The Citizens’ Voice, “I don’t think there’s a standalone family here any more. Any remnants here would be aligned with the New York families.” He explained that part of the reason could have to do with the lack of money in northeast Pennsylvania compared to during Bufalino’s time in power, due to the decline of the garment and coal industries in the area.