Countess Bruce thinks this is hilarious, and quickly schools her former lover on the best way to get Catherine’s attention: Ignore her right back. This leads to a phenomenal battle of the wills during a night out at the opera: Catherine whispers into young fop’s ear, Potemkin strokes Bruce’s thigh, and so on, until Bruce deals the final card by making Potemkin orgasm in the middle of the aria. Checkmate. Their flirtation is a fun, and playful one, but you can sense that there’s more here than lust. Catherine has found a man who isn’t intimidated by her power, nor does he resent it, yearning for it himself. (What’s more, he’s ready to fight for her, as he proves when he literally swings his dick at her former lover, Prince Orlov, and his grouchy brother, Count Orlov when they imply that he’s exploiting her affections for power.)

