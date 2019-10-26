J.Crew’s Weekend Sale Is The Perfect Chance To Update Your Fall Work Wardrobe

J.Crew is having a sale this weekend, which means it’s time to make the most of that work wardrobe update you have been wanting to do. Don’t just send the links to cute tops and jumpsuits to your friends and talk about how they would go perfectly with those boots you have. Now is the time to put them in your cart.
This weekend only all full-priced items, including new arrivals, are 35% off online with the code WEARNOW. That means all their sweaters, blazers, and printed trousers are up for grabs. This includes classic staples such as work-appropriate black dresses that you can wear out to dinner after as well as trendier pieces you have been waiting for the right price point to try out. Perhaps you saw something Meghan Markle, who’s been known to frequently sport J.Crew, was wearing and wanted to recreate the look for yourself.
Just because winter is fast approaching doesn’t mean that bright colors and florals need to be packed away for warmer days. J.Crew has plenty of vibrant tops and dresses that are perfect for wearing to the office or pairing with jeans on the weekend. Colder months don’t mean you have to be stuck pairing all your outfits with the same black winter jacket. A pop of color in the form of a wool coat might be just what you need to make your non-summer wardrobe a bit more bright.
Click through to see some of our favorite picks from J.Crew’s weekend sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.