Whoever said activewear belongs in the gym clearly hadn’t laid eyes on this brand new collaboration from Roksanda and lululemon. Fusing the fashion designer’s feminine silhouettes with the active brand’s high-grade gym gear, the new collection serves those who want their workout wear to be both highly functional and highly fashionable.
Following in the footsteps of Stella McCartney x adidas and Victoria Beckham x Reebok, Roksanda’s latest collaboration is further confirmation that modern gymwear is seriously stepping it up a notch. Taking the practicality and comfort of workout gear and giving it a runway style makeover, the resulting clothes easily double up as everyday wear. Because who wants to dress that good and only have it seen by people in the gym?
The 17-piece collection launches in stores and online on October 22, and includes a variety of longline puffer coats and billowing windbreakers as well as a multitude of brightly colored sports bras, leggings and running shorts. The collection also incorporates a series of luxe garments, including a multicolored hooded cape and flowing yoga skirt (although maybe avoid downward dog in this one).
Designed to "fit into every aspect of a woman’s day", the innovative use of water-resistant fabrics makes even the most sophisticated pieces in the collection fit for a sweaty workout. But the true appeal of these clothes is that you can go from the gym to the office without having to change in the public bathroom.
Roksanda x lululemon is available to shop now, but if you miss out on the first release, the designer will be launching her second collection in January 2020, just in time for that New Year's gym membership.
