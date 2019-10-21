Whole Foods Says Watermelon Butter & Booze-Free Beer Will Rule 2020

In 2020, drinks are going to be liquid snacks. Hear me out: Drinks have long been primarily made to either hydrate, energize, or inebriate us. If you happen to be a fan of Gatorade or coffee or beer and crave it throughout the day, you always face the potential of over-caffeination, over-hydratation, or over-drinking. The rise of sparkling water and seltzers finally gave us something to cup in our hands and sip on all day long, but we’ve swished and tasted every sparkling water under the sun, and so in 2020, we are going to see our options expand with non-alcoholic beverages, like alt-gin, zero-proof aperitifs, and hops-infused sparkling water. So raise a glass to a growing variety of sippable snacks.