Whole Foods Says Watermelon Butter & Booze-Free Beer Will Rule 2020

Our toast obsession doesn’t seem to show signs of fading, but we are, thankfully, finally moving beyond smashed avocados. Thanks to this expanding category, we might be able to recover from our avocado shortage. Over the past few years, we’ve been branching out beyond peanut butter, to the point where almond butter is now a supermarket mainstay. Now, we are in the land of macadamia butter and year-round pumpkin butter. Veganized versions of popular spreads like cream cheese are also expected to go beyond imitation and begin leaning towards innovation. Pili and other newcomer ingredients are set to expand our spreadable options. And Whole Foods really asked us if we’ve ever tried “ watermelon seed butter ,” because apparently fancy nut butter was just the beginning.