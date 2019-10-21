Jennifer Lawrence is nothing if not a girl next door. Oh, and an Academy Award-winning actress who married Cooke Maroney, an art bro, at a seemingly out-of-the-blue Rhode Island wedding this past weekend. As with any celebrity wedding, we want to know what other celebrities were in attendance (Ashley Olsen, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller), who designed the bride’s dress (Dior), and how much it all cost (a lot). But because J. Law is a food-loving woman just like us, her wedding also featured premium grub, and we obviously want to know all about those, too.
She might be an A-list actress, but Jennifer Lawerence is, first and foremost, the creator of the Chili Pizza Sandwich, which unfortunately did not make an appearance on the sophisticated menu. Guests like Adele, Amy Schumer, and Kris Jenner instead were able to help themselves to squash, carrots, smoked fish, beef cooked on an open fire. Known for serving organic fare “crafted with fire,” this is caterer Heirloom Fire’s signature offering. But don’t let the casual food prep situation fool you, Heirloom Fire catering costs an average of $210 a person.
Then at the reception, Boston’s Baddest Burger & Sandwich Co. pulled up to serve burgers and hot dogs to the 135 or so guests. The best part is that the food truck's owner and manager didn’t know he was catering a celebrity wedding until he, well, found himself catering to celebrities: “I was thinking, ‘There’s more to this than meets the eye,” he told the Boston Globe. He was probably the perfect person to serve the celebs as well, given that he says doesn’t pay much attention to Hollywood and didn’t really recognize any of them. One source claims the wedding lasted until 5:30 a.m. and that there were late-night lobster rolls, as well. Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less.
