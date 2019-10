This Cult-Favorite Scandi Brand Is Opening Up Shop In The US

This week, GANNI opens not one, but two flagship U.S. stores, with the first located on Mercer St. in Manhattan's Soho area and the second on Melrose Ave. in L.A.'s West Hollywood neighborhood. The store openings come only a year after the brand launched U.S. shipping on their website , a move that left every U.S. style enthusiast emptying their pockets (and maxing out their credit cards) for a chance to follow in their Danish friends' footsteps.