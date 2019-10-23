This Cult-Favorite Scandi Brand Is Opening Up Shop In The US

GANNI's had one hell of a year. Over the last 12 months, the wildly popular brand opened up two new stores in London and Stockholm; put on a critically-acclaimed runway show during Copenhagen Fashion Week; and dressed today's top celebrities from Rihanna to Gigi Hadid. Now, before the year closes, Ganni is gearing up for another huge announcement, one that will surely delight their U.S. fans.
This week, GANNI opens not one, but two flagship U.S. stores, with the first located on Mercer St. in Manhattan's Soho area and the second on Melrose Ave. in L.A.'s West Hollywood neighborhood. The store openings come only a year after the brand launched U.S. shipping on their website, a move that left every U.S. style enthusiast emptying their pockets (and maxing out their credit cards) for a chance to follow in their Danish friends' footsteps.
“Opening two coastal flagship stores in the U.S is a dream come true for us," says GANNI Creative Director, Ditte Refftrup in a press release. "New York is my favorite city for inspiration and Los Angeles has forever had our hearts. Growing up in the 80s in a small Danish fisherman town, there were no magazines, so I would watch MTV for hours. It was my window into U.S. pop culture; it made me dream."
In order to stay true to their Scandinavian roots, both stores were designed to replicate the home of Reffstrup and her husband slash co-founder, Nicolaj. The space encourages shoppers to stay awhile, just as the couple would encourage their own house guests to do — and it offers plenty of reasons to do so, from an Insta-worthy aesthetic to an enviable collection of coffee table books and wall art.
The store openings punctuated a two-week coast-to-coast road trip throughout the U.S. titled the #TicketToRide tour, where the brand hand-selected #GANNIGirls from across the country to visit different stores that have supported GANNI over the years, including Need Supply in Richmond, Virginia and By George in Austin, Texas.
Join the #GANNIGirl movement IRL by stopping by either of the brand's flagship locations at 40 Mercer St. in New York and 9004 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
