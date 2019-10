The actor choices for these doppelgänger roles is not just on point, there's also an extra hilarious detail behind the casting. Harrelson is actually really good friends with Luke's brother Owen Wilson . But this goes way beyond friendship: "Woody Harrelson Owen Wilson look alike" and "Woody Harrelson Owen Wilson related" are both Google search autofills, which means a lot of people have looked it up. Obviously, Luke looks like his brother, so there are similarities between him and Harrelson as well. Luke added that both men are from Texas, which adds to their similar "cowboy gunslinger vibe" in the film. And, as you can hear in the trailer, they sound pretty darn similar. It's almost as if this twin gag was inevitable.