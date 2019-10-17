The Colton Underwood-Rachel Lindsay Feud Is Getting Intense

I still don't understand why Colton Underwood and Rachel Lindsay are feuding, but things are only getting more intense. It all started when the former Bachelor left a snarky comment about Lindsay on Instagram, saying she's repeatedly trash-talked him and girlfriend Cassie Randolph. During an appearance on Whit & Ry, Lindsay denied his accusations, and invited Underwood onto her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to hash things out.
"What I’m not going to do is entertain you in the comments section of somebody else’s post," Lindsay explained. "What I will do is have a grown ass conversation with you and we can talk about it, but what I don’t appreciate are the accusations being made because I believe he said I ran my mouth to Cassie. Well, your girl follows me on Instagram so I don’t know what I could have said.”
Underwood heard her invite, and accepted with a few harsh conditions.
"I’ll come on your podcast Rachel. One condition: ask your producer to leave it raw, unedited and untouched," he tweeted. "Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year."
Here's the thing: Rachel Lindsay used to be a lawyer. She was literally paid to argue — and win. Underwood better be prepared to defend his case, but I'm not optimistic. Just because you went on one This American Life episode doesn't mean you're suddenly King of Podcasts, Mr. Underwood.
