How To Make Every Day #ThrowbackThursday On Your Instagram Story

You know how Instagram does that thing where you get a notification prompting you to "see your post from 6 years ago today," which is inevitably always a very embarrassing and heavily filtered group photo from freshman year? Well now, you can share it directly to your Story with Instagram's new Create Mode in IG Stories.
Back in April at the F8 keynote, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri previewed Create Mode, a feature that you can now access in your Instagram Stories camera to share a variety of new content types, from GIFs to countdowns and quizzes. To access it, instead of choosing the normal option within the Stories camera, click on Create.
The new On This Day feature (represented by the counter-clockwise clock icon in the Create menu) will populate your screen with a feed post that you shared in the past on the same day. And if you've posted multiple times throughout the years on the same day, you can click the dice icon at the top of the screen to shuffle these photos until you land on one you're not too embarrassed to share.
Of course, you could do this previously via Instagram's "Memories" feature by going to your profile, clicking on the three lines at the top right corner, and selecting Archive, where your On This Day memories appear on the bottom of this screen. You can still share them to your Story this way, though it's much easier to do so with Create Mode. Though with Create Mode, you can't include text over the photo the way you can when you share an Archive memory — so no contextualizing that TBT.
