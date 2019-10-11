In 1938, The Addams Family began as an illustrated cartoon series, but it has since spawned several iterations of movies, TV sitcoms, and animated series. The most recent reboot of the characters comes in the form of a 3D computer-animated 2019 movie called The Addams Family. It premieres October 11, but viewers can get into a spooky spirit with several of the older films and TV shows while they wait, because the original Addams Family is streaming now.
Two of the most recognizable iterations of these characters come in the 1964 TV show and the 1991 movie, both of which are also called The Addams Family. The TV show starred John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams, whereas the 1991 version featured Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston in the roles. (The movie also notably had Christina Ricci as the couple's young daughter Wednesday Addams.)
Both of those recognizable projects are available online to watch for free. The Addams Family TV show from the '60s can be found on Walmart's streaming service Vudu and it's also streaming for free on Amazon Prime if you have an account. And for a '90s throwback viewing adventure, the 1991 movie is on Hulu — as is the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. Unfortunately, no streaming site seems to have the 1998 film Addams Family Reunion available for free or for purchase. That movie starred Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah in the main roles.
If you're willing to shell out a little money, you can also watch the 1973 animated series. It featured the Addams family's adventures in a creepy, Victorian-style RV. It was very 1973 of them.
If you want to follow up the original series or movies with the new movie, it officially comes out on October 11, although some cities have showings beginning on Oct. 10. The film has a star-studded voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia and other heavy hitters rounding out the oddball family members like Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, and Tituss Burgess, to name a few.
No matter what kind of Addams Family you prefer ('60s vintage, '70s quirky, '90s nostalgic, or 2019 contemporary), there's a Gomez and Morticia for everyone.
