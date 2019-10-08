How The Founder Of Poo-Pourri Got Her Million-Dollar Idea

HER BUSINESS: Sprays and potions that turn life’s stinks (human and cat poo, sweat-stanky shoes) into fresh, happy scents. And the latest addition: home cleaning products.

VERY FIRST JOB: Burger King, but I didn’t get to work the window, because I “wasn’t cute enough” [in the words of her twenty-year-old male manager. . . . Whatever!].

AS A KID, WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: Fashion designer, but I didn’t even know that was a job.

A WEIRD THING YOU’LL FIND ON (OR IN) MY DESK: Incense and palo santo sticks (removes negative energy) and tarot cards or runes.

HIGH SCHOOL GPA: C–minus at best (total grading on a curve).

MY BEDTIME: Nine-thirty p.m. (I wake up at five-thirty a.m.)

ON MY BUCKET LIST: Visiting Bhutan.

A GUILTY PLEASURE: Mexican food, which I rarely eat.

FAVORITE CANDY: Salted caramel.

FAVORITE CHILDHOOD BOOK: Nancy Drew mysteries.

AN EXPRESSION I USE A LOT THAT PEOPLE KNOW ME FOR: “Anything is possible—find a way!”

HOW OFTEN I CHECK MY BANK STATEMENT: Um, never. I haven’t balanced my checkbook since I was nineteen years old.

A TOOL I ALWAYS WANT TO HAVE IN MY HOUSE: A thirty-foot-long duster. I have a cobweb now that’s in one of the peaks of my house and it’s driving me crazy. If you have a duster, please send it over.

ADVICE I’D GIVE TO MY THIRTEEN-YEAR-OLD SELF: Nothing is ever as bad as it seems right now; it will all change. It always does.