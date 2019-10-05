Who Are Big Mouth‘s Hormone Monsters & What Gross Things Do They Make Everyone Do?

While hunting for a new hormone monster after the failure of Tyler and retirement of Ricky, Nick observes hormone monster Gavin at the Department of Puberty. Gavin is voiced by Bobby Cannavale, and is the most hypermasculine hormone monster of all hormone monsters. In his one and only appearance on the show, he comes off as a what we might call a Wall Street Bro. He’s so rude when Nick meets him that Tyler even suggests that he’s scaring Nick away. Luckily for Nick, Connie ends up being assigned to him instead of douchebag Gavin.