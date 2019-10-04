During the Valentine’s Day special, which is also technically listed as the first episode of season 3, Jessi and Matthew bond and Matthew meets a cute boy at the pharmacy. Andrew fights with Missy (after trying to get back together with her) and pushes Lars (Neil Casey) out of his wheelchair in a jealous rage. Also, Nick (now fully embroiled in hormonal puberty) yells at his parents (Fred Armisen and Rudolph, again), and sort of makes up with Gina — but just as friends. Jay ends his relationships with both his male and female pillows and takes a break from sex. DeVon (Jak Knight) and Devin (June Diane Raphael) get engaged, too, for some reason, even though they’re in 7th grade. The episode ends with Andrew getting kicked out of Lola’s Valentine’s Day party with most of the hair torn off the top of his head (yikes).