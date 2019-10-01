Target’s New Home Decor Epitomizes Fall’s Best Color Trends

Some things to consider this season: Orange is back but in moderation. It's more of a mood than a theme. Keep that turmeric yellow you might've invested in during the summer. And if fall's earthy colors just aren't your vibe, how about a nude, beige, and blush color palette? Black is no longer just for the spooky bats you take down on November 1st. Black silverware and stoneware are the trendiest alternatives to your classic cornucopia shades.