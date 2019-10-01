Target’s New Home Decor Epitomizes Fall’s Best Color Trends

We only have two priorities this fall: meals and coziness. We’re rolling into the season of tea mug-hugging, blanket cuddling, and hearty dinner parties. So any home decor shopping should focus on both of those things.
Luckily, Target has added new items to its most popular collections like Opalhouse and Threshold, which show us how to modernize fall decor.
Some things to consider this season: Orange is back but in moderation. It's more of a mood than a theme. Keep that turmeric yellow you might've invested in during the summer. And if fall's earthy colors just aren't your vibe, how about a nude, beige, and blush color palette? Black is no longer just for the spooky bats you take down on November 1st. Black silverware and stoneware are the trendiest alternatives to your classic cornucopia shades.
Read on for a full crash-course in this season's most inspiring trends, as well as a selection of our favorite products to get ready for fall.