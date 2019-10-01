Who said you had to wait until late November to snag deep discounts on all your beauty purchases? Lucky for your wallet, brands everywhere are celebrating the arrival of fall with sales — and lots of them.
Luxe skin-care brand Fresh is ringing in the best season of the year with a sale that you won't want to miss... especially since it's probably the last time you'll be able to restock your beloved jar of face cream at a discount this year. (At least until Black Friday, and even then there are no guarantees.)
Here's everything you need to know, beginning with one small catch: In order to reap the savings, you need to be a member of Fresh's family rewards program, which is free to join. Once you've done that, you have a week from today (that's until October 7) to save 15% if you're at the intro "Freshie" level, 20% if you're in the "Family" tier, and 25% if you're at the top-tier level, "Forever."
The other fine print: There's no order minimum, but this offer does exclude gift sets, so save those for closer to the holiday season. Oh, and as a bonus, you can snag a free travel pouch on purchases of $100 or more. Ready to shop? Below, we've rounded up eight fan favorites to get you started.
