Fall Has Arrived At Trader Joe’s & It’s Looking Spicy

However bland are the images that come to mind when we think of fall — lumpy sweaters, matte makeup, cups of tea, muted earth tones — fall is also the season of endless spice.
We're a bit past PSL season, not quite close enough to Halloween, and definitely too far away from Thanksgiving and the December holidays to even consider those. But the temperature is dropping! The fall menus are here! And they revolve primarily around spices.
Nutmeg, clove, allspice, cardamom, and of course, cinnamon. So. Much. Cinnamon. This season at Trader Joe's, we're seeing more pumpkin-spiced things than most of us can handle. We're also seeing a budding selection of pumpkin-free foods laced with maple, chai, ginger, cinnamon, and so much more.