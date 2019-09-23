Going into the 2019 Emmys Awards, everyone knew Game of Thrones was destined to dominate the awards. However, the power of the drama surprised us all when the GoT cast arrived at the Emmys en masse long before any of their categories had come up during the night. It was an exciting moment for the stars of the iconic series to thank their fans as a group before saying goodbye to Westeros forever.
Yet, when you took in the vision of Thrones’ most beloved performers there was one glaring omission: Isaac Hempstead-Wright, aka the King of Westeros himself. Fans everywhere were left wondering where Bran the Broken was at the Emmys. Where has he disappeared off to? Was he banned from the Emmys? Was he back home in King’s Landing keeping the realm from imploding?
Advertisement
@TheEmmys where’s King Bran? @HBO @GameOfThrones— HerSatanicMajesty🐲👑 (@JaeLynnGOT) September 23, 2019
Where’s Bran? I thought he had the best story. Shouldn’t he represent the show at the Emmy’s? https://t.co/8whXKSbHh0— Kevin Maggiore (@kevin_maggiore) September 23, 2019
Where’s Bran? I thought he had the best story. Shouldn’t he represent the show at the Emmy’s? https://t.co/8whXKSbHh0— Kevin Maggiore (@kevin_maggiore) September 23, 2019
The answer is neither. Hempstead-Wright was very much at 2019 Emmys. He walked the red, er, purple carpet with Liam Cunningham, who played fan-favorite Davos Seaworth. Cunningham noticeably also wasn’t on the Emmys stage with the likes of Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, and Carice van Houten. Yes, Melisandre managed to find her way onto the Emmys stage, but Bran didn't.
However, Emmy producers did turn the camera towards Hempstead-Wright as his co-stars were preparing to announce the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Award.
Currently, Emmy producers haven't directly explained why Hempstead-Wright, who played the ultimate winner of the game of thrones, wasn’t invited on stage. But, it seems they only tapped the night's nominees for the segment (van Houten was up for Guest Actress).
What we do know for sure is which of Hempstead-Wright's cast mates got the best reception from the fans in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where the Emmys are held. Clarke received loud applause and some cheers, which only amped up when Christie stepped in for her part of the pre-award announcement.
Hempstead may have won the Iron Throne, but Daenerys Targaryen and Brienne of Tarth won the hearts of the people.
Advertisement