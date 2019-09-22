No, Taylor Swift Is Not At The Emmys

Taylor Swift is so happy to be back in public life, fans think she's showing up at red carpets she doesn't even have anything to do with. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer was possibly just spotted on the 2019 Emmys red carpet, sending fans into a tailspin speculating what she could possibly have up her sleeve. However, a closer look at photos prove it's not actually America's sweetheart at the ceremony.
After her many wins at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift definitely has Big Award Show Energy, meaning she'd be a welcome addition to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But as a musician, the reasons for her presence would be somewhat slim. Her name wasn't on the official list of presenters released by the Academy ahead of the show.
Of course, she taking her newly minted The Voice mentorship status to the red carpet, showing up to support the reality singing competition's nomination for Outstanding Competition Program.
“I heard we have a mega mentor? I heard it’s supposed to be one of the most successful people in music,” judge John Legend said in an Instagram video announcing the news of Swift's gig.
Taylor Swift was seen in the Emmys! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4QnttEVKlq— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) September 22, 2019
However, it turns out this blurry photo isn't actually of Swift at all, but a star who is going to be extremely confused when she logs onto Twitter later this evening.
As for the Swifties, their opinions are mixed.
I SWEAR I JUST SAW TAYLOR SWIFT WALK BY IN THE BACKGROUND OF THIS EMMY’S RED CARPET STREAM???— em (@pqwnee) September 22, 2019
yall think taylor swift is just casually walking the red carpet at the emmys and not one single entertainment news account is losing their shit over it— me!ghan (@babyouremyqueen) September 22, 2019
However, if Swift still wanted to show up and Kanye a nominee at tonight's show, I hope she does it in honor of Killing Eve.
