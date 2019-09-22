Billy Porter’s Husband Threw Him An Iconic Birthday Party Ahead Of The Emmys

Ahead of the 71st Emmys, Pose star and nominee Billy Porter found a way to make sure he was celebrated for his achievements on the screen — and in life. And Porter has his husband, Adam Smith, to thank.
Smith bravely threw Porter a party for the century in honor of Porter's actual half-century (his 50th birthday) only a few days before the award show, attracting such guests as Ricky Martin, Hustler's Trace Lysette, and Miss J Alexander, who also DJed the event. And while we know that Smith is quite the party planner, what else do we know about Porter's husband?
Advertisement
Well, the two have quite the love story that goes back longer than you may think. The two first met in February of 2009, according to PEOPLE, through a mutual friend. They dated for a little, but finally split in 2010. It just wasn't the right time. Cut to 2015: Porter and Smith find each other once again — this time at a brunch.
“I felt it, and the tears came, and I pulled over, and he said, ‘I love you, and I’ve always loved you, and if there’s any chance, I would like another shot — I would like us to have another shot at this,'” Porter told PEOPLE earlier this year. “He was the one that got away — so it wasn’t hard. The yes came easy and immediately!” The two got married two weeks later in January 2017.
In addition to being one-half of the best love story you'll hear today, Smith is also the co-owner of Native Ken, a luxury eyewear brand based in NYC. He also knows how to style an A+ disco outfit.
Advertisement