When Kevin Hart was tapped as host for the 2019 Oscars, everything was fine… until a rash of reportedly homophobic and offensive tweets he had sent a decade prior came back into the public forum. Per Deadline, the Academy wanted Hart to apologize , and he balked, because he said he had already apologized for his past words, and then he pulled out of hosting all together, saying that he would be a distraction to the show in general if he remained on stage. Ellen DeGeneres came to bat for him , and still, Hart thought it best to bow out. Then… the Oscars just didn’t replace Hart as host , and the presenters for the Oscars kept it all moving, and it worked out just fine. And now, the 2019 Emmys are following suit and just skipping the host thing altogether.