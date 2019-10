How Much Money Did The Real Hustlers Steal?

In a 2015 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler entitled " The Hustlers At Scores ," which inspired the new Hustlers film , Roselyn Keo explains that Samantha Barbash would often talk to the men after they had been drugged and stolen from and convince them they had a good time. "Even if the guy wasn't buying it, once he had weighed the cost of filing a formal complaint, of telling his wife and the police what he actually had done, he'd conclude it was too steep," Pressler wrote. Because of this, not many men came forward, so the women could have actually stolen much more than the $200,000 they were formally accused of taking. Shortly after the women's arraignment in 2014, investigators told the NYT that they were suspected of having drugged dozens of other men.