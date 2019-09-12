During the last debate, candidates appeared stubbornly unwilling to even mention the word “abortion,” and shied away from tackling reproductive freedoms writ large. But Roe v. Wade is in the crosshairs and the Republican Party is unified in its determination to eliminate abortion access. Meanwhile, providers of abortion and family planning are dwindling and the maternal mortality rate remains unconscionably high. This is a national crisis – and we need to treat it as such.