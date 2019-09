Voters are angered and outraged that six state legislatures, emboldened by Trump, have tried to ban abortion outright, passing laws that — thankfully — have yet to take effect. Support for abortion access has reached its highest levels in decades , with 60 percent of U.S. adults believing that abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances. Even in states that passed abortion bans, there has been and continues to be widespread opposition to banning abortion. These numbers should assure the presidential candidates they need not tiptoe around the issue. Instead, they should take a cue from voters in their home states and those across the country, and use the next debate as an opportunity to underscore how the right and ability to access abortion care aligns with views and values held widely across the country.