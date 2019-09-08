Christopher John Rogers Proves He Is A Designer’s Designer

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been processing this moment for the past 24 hours and trying to think of the appropriate words to express my feelings about this moment. Thank you to my team for your consistent selflessness, hard work, dedication and for continuing to encourage me when I felt that this was an impossibility or that we were doing the most (which we were). Thank you to Christina, David, Alex, Jóse, Mina, Angel, Ashley, Gregory, Shea, Sam, Hana, Morgan, Emma, Lauren and Michael for making this collection happen and for imbuing love and passion into every cut, stitch, and crystal placement. Thank you to Ricky, Marcelo, and Naeemah for helping to realize my vision of a diverse, eclectic group of sexy alien beauties to bring life to these clothes, and to my gorgeous models for adding their unique personalities to the runway. The tears and cheers on the runway and backstage are hopefully evidence that we’re moving in the right direction. Christopher John Rogers, Spring Summer 2020, September 7th, 1PM. Styling: @jrivera218 Casting: @rickymichiels MUA: @marcelogutierrez Hair: @naeemahlafond for @amika Set Design: @wentrcek_zebulon Direction: @christinachanel Production / Show PR: @thehintongroup Shoes: @manoloblahnikhq Jewelry: @morganfhill Gloves: @jazzmint.dash Sound Design: @skypewilliams Sponsored generously by: @swarovski and @nyfw