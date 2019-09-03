Former American Idol Contestant Haley Smith Reportedly Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Haley Smith, who appeared on the 11th season of American Idol back in 2012, died in a motorcycle accident in Maine over the weekend, according to TMZ. The 26-year-old, whose appearance on the show included a judge-wowing performance of Rufus and Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good," was pronounced dead at the scene after what police say was a failed sharp turn on a road in the town of Millinocket. Her father, Mike Smith, told TMZ that he believes a deer caused the accident.
Smith was eliminated in the second Hollywood round, but left a significant impression on the judges.
Advertisement
"Wow, I love your voice," judge Steven Tyler said at her Colorado audition. "So much. You're right out of my era, and I'm honored to be here listening to your voice."
Following news of her passing, American Idol issued a statement on Twitter.
"we are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family," the official account tweeted.
we are sorry to hear of the passing of Haley Smith and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) September 3, 2019
It's unclear what Smith went on to do after her elimination. At the time of her audition, she told host Ryan Seacrest that she juggled jobs as a house cleaner, restaurant busser and “a vegetarian working in the meat department.”
According to TMZ, her family was preparing to celebrate Smith's birthday this November. An investigation into the accident is currently pending.
Advertisement