LeeAnne Locken Of Real Housewives Of Dallas Finally Got Married & Of Course It'll Be On TV

One of the biggest questions left unanswered as the Real Housewives of Dallas wrapped up season 3 was: Will LeeAnne Locken and her fiancé actually get married? She and Rich Emberlin (her boyfriend of nine years pre-ring) were planning their nuptials throughout season 3, but LeeAnne's fellow Housewives had serious doubts that the pair would ever make it down the aisle, since they kept not setting a date.
Their relationship was a point of contention all summer between Locken and her longtime friend-turned-nemesis D'Andra Simmons, with the latter accusing her fiancé of cheating (no hard proof was ever offered). Locken was the only unmarried cast member on the show. But that's all changed now.
She finally walked down the aisle on April 27, 2019 and — surprise! She did it as a blonde. And yes, Emberlin did wear his formal eye patch. Locken, in the strongest "it's my day" wedding look since Kandi Burruss donned a wedding gown covered in feathers, adorned her look with a $1.5 million tiara loaded down with emeralds and diamonds, according to People. The value of all her wedding day jewels, loaned by Joe Pacetti Precious Jewels, topped out at a cool $3 million. You can see the look when Locken takes center stage in the season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas trailer.
Forever a Texas girl, Locken was wed in a gown by fellow Texan, Nardos Imam of NARDOS Design. The gown was made from "re-embroidered French lace layered over duchess satin" and valued at $25,000. The bride requested a demure dress that covered her neck, back, and arms. Her wedding shoes were Jimmy Choo, a gift from her RHOD co-star Cary Deuber.
Locken and Emberlin were married in Cathedral of Hope in Dallas, which asserts that it is the largest predominantly LGBTQ+ church in the world and has been around for nearly 50 years.
Of course, there was a change of attire for the bride at the reception, where she wore "an Esé Azenabor lace catsuit with an attached long tulle skirt and intricate scrolling embroidery," People reports.
While we know that her RHOD co-star Kameron Westcott threw a bridal shower for the happy couple, but we don't know is if Locken and Simmons were on good enough terms for the latter to be a bridesmaid. Locken mentioned that she was a bridesmaid for Simmons numerous times in past seasons of RHOD. But Simmons didn't even post an Instagram from the wedding — was she invited? Maybe not. In the season 4 trailer, Simmons tells Locken, "You know what? You owe me a big fat apology. When you get on your knees and apologize to me is when I'll accept you back as a friend." Yikes.
Locken's wedding planner, Steve Kemble, who viewers were introduced to as he clashed with Emberlin during the planning in season 3, shared a photo capturing RHOD stars Westcott, Deuber, and the newest cast member Kary Brittingham at the reception. The season 4 trailer shows a close up of cast member Stephanie Hollman (and her yawning husband) at the ceremony. The camera doesn't seem to catch Simmons or Locken's other least-favorite Housewife, Brandi Redmond, anywhere near the blessed event.
View this post on Instagram
OH WHAT A NIGHT!!! I think we can all agree that @kameronwestcott @carydeuber & @karybritt had a fabulous time @leeannelocken & @richemberlin Wedding Reception!! AN AMAZING EVENING!! #rhod #bravotv #wedding #weddingreception #weddingplanner #leeannelocken #leanneandrichgettinhitched #lockenrichdown
The Real Housewives of Dallas is back on Bravo on September 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
