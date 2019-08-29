Kirsten Dunst Says Hollywood Still Sees Her As “That Girl From Bring It On

Kirsten Dunst has been in so many movies that ended up being Hollywood classics (Bring It On, The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, to name a few). With her role in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida, she's ready to become a TV staple as well. She's a household name but, believe it or not, has never been officially recognized for an award by film or television academy.
In a candid interview on Sirius XM show In Depth With Larry Flick, she admitted to feeling somewhat hopeless about her space in the industry, and resentful about the way critics initially received some of her now-beloved films.
Advertisement
"Of the things that people like, remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it?" she said on the show. "And now you all love it. Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it." (Sounds like someone has been reading our Writing Critics Wrongs series).
Dunst went on to point out that her films' initial receptions meant she's never received any awards for her career of hard work.
"And also I've never been recognized in my industry," she pointed out. In 1994, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for her role in Interview With A Vampire and, in 2015, got Golden Globe and Emmy nods for the TV series Fargo. However, her wins have been mostly relegated to MTV and Teen Choice awards, except for winning the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 2011 for Melancholia.
"I always feel like nobody — I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On," she continued. "I just feel like, what did I do? I'm so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough. I don't know."
Listen to this excerpt from the interview below.
Can @kirstendunst get some industry recognition already? pic.twitter.com/EnO4OWVGzf— SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) August 27, 2019
Advertisement