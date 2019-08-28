A Meryl Streep Netflix Movie About Scammers? What More Could You Want?

Scamming isn't just a summer activity. Meryl Streep's new Netflix movie proves the spirit is alive well into the beginning of fall with the trailer for The Laundromat. The upcoming Netflix movie follows Panama City law partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) in the retelling of the 2016 publication of the Panama Papers. These papers were in fact 11.5 million leaked documents that revealed how a number of leaders, politicians, and celebrities navigated and exploited the tax system. In The Laundromat, a bucket hat-wearing Streep is the one who gets to the bottom of it.
While tax evasion doesn't sound like the most entertaining plot for a movie, the story is in the safe hands of Ocean's Eleven and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh. He turns investigative reporter Jake Bernstein's Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite into a comical farce in which Ellen Martin (Streep) stumbles across a fake insurance policy, and ends up knee-deep in the mess that is the Mossack Fonseca firm and its clients.
"What do we do next?" Streep asks in the trailer. The answer? Hop from China to Mexico to Africa to the Caribbean in search of answers, running into the incredible cast along the way.
"All I did was try and save money," David Schwimmer's character pleads. He's joined by actors like Jeffrey Wright, Will Forte, Larry Wilmore, and Sharon Stone.
The Laundromat hits select theaters on September 27 and Netflix on October 18. Watch the trailer below.
