Need Plans For This Weekend? Here's What To Do In Atlanta

Not leaving the city for Labor Day? No problem – there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the long weekend without buying a plane ticket. And you’ll be glad you have that extra day. With everything going on, from Black Pride to 29Rooms to the Decatur Bookfest, you’ll need the bonus 24 hours to avoid FOMO. Not really in the mood to pack your weekend? That’s ok, too. There’s no wrong answer – no matter what you choose, you’ll be marking the ceremonial end of summer in style. If you do want to do it low-key, though, we wish you luck picking just one activity.
Black Pride 2019
Self-proclaimed to be the largest Black Pride in the country, the weekend is equal parts community, advocacy, and never-ending party. The official website lists the dozens of official events going on, with lots of unofficial additional happenings all over the city. The premier event for women, PureHeat, is Sunday in Piedmont Park. Running from noon till night, you can come by early before things heat up, or plan on starting your night there later, knowing your alarm won’t go off on Monday morning.
Decatur Book Fest
While tickets to Sonya Sotomayor’s event sold out (not surprisingly) fast, there’s still lots to check out at this annual book festival. The culinary stage provides insights into everything from Sicilian style-pizza to whole-hog barbecue. A YA stage and kid’s stage feature some of their favorite writers and books, and adult panels range from books on immigration and race to how modern romance novels fight the patriarchy. In other words, there’s something for everyone.
29Rooms
Fresh off its second stop in Dallas, 29Rooms lands in Atlanta for the first time ever. Just like it promises, the exhibit features 29Rooms that are meant to inspire, delight, and, yes, make you snap an Instagram or two. This year’s theme is “expand your reality,” and will also feature collaborations with local artists as well as the return of popular past rooms. Happening at The Works, it’s also a perfect excuse to get a glimpse of the progress in this new mixed-use space before retail opens to the public in 2020.
Massage & Dinner On Buford Highway
If you still wish you were traveling over the weekend, a drive down Buford Highway can provide you with a globetrotting experience. Check out the guide to the “Buford Highway Shuffle” and pick your favorites: Will it be tacos al pastor followed by boba then masala, or dim sum chased with sushi and paletas? Since you need something to do between all that eating, stop by Treat My Feet for a massage.
King Of Pops Free Yoga At 4th Ward Skate Park
All-levels yoga, for free, in walking distance of King of Pop’s Beltline location? What more do you need to wind down on a Sunday night? The BYO-mat situation is a perfect way to meet up with friends or to end a day of exploring around the Beltline or Freedom Park. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with mingling, and at 7 p.m. everyone claims a spot. Event is weather permitting, check out the Facebook page for more information.
Cool Off With A Day Pass To A Hotel Pool
If all this talk of hopping between events and festivals has you exhausted, take a day to unwind at one of Atlanta’s nicest hotels. Way more peaceful than your friend’s high rise apartment buildings’s community pool, there are ways to gain access to hotel pools that don’t involve sneaking in. ResortPass lets you get a one-day pass to the Waldorf Astoria and its whirlpools, steam rooms, and more. The Omni’s day pass is basically free, since you get a food credit equal to the value of the pass. If you have another hotel in mind, call and see if booking a massage or facial will also grant you access to their pool and fitness center.
Grab A Bite At Krog Street Market
Another spot perfect for leisurely strolling and snacking, Krog Street Market is a must-do if you plan to hit up the Beltline for free yoga. Because sitting is (mostly) communal, this is also the dream activity for groups of friends with different tastes. And there really is something for everyone. Yalla, specializing in Middle Eastern street food, is especially hard to pass by when you catch the smell of roasting meats on an empty stomach. And, of course, you’ll have to browse The Merchant for hostess gifts you’ll almost definitely just wind up keeping for yourself.
