The trailer for holiday-set romantic comedy Last Christmas dropped on Wednesday, and what should have provided fans with warm holiday feelings mostly just sparked very intense fan theories. Is Henry Golding's Last Christmas character...dead?
Last Christmas — which is directed by Paul Feig and written by Emma Thompson — stars Emilia Clarke as Kate, a down-on-her-luck Christmas elf who can't seem to get her life together. Then, Kate starts routinely bumping into Tom (Golding), a nice, handsome young man who volunteers at a homeless shelter and seems downright perfect. Soon, Kate is doing nice things for people — per Tom's suggestion — and seems to have fully embraced the Christmas spirit.
On the surface, Last Christmas appears to be a film about a lost young woman who finds a way to live with the help of a new friend, turned soon-to-be romantic partner. Except, there are just enough weird things about this movie to suggest it's way more than that.
Henry Golding is definitely a ghost or something in this, right? https://t.co/GXtmKytVYg— James Taylor aka Benjamin Light (@JamesTaylor21) August 14, 2019
So not that it's a bad thing but @paulfeig did the trailer seemingly give away the major twist that @henrygolding is a guardian angel, or a ghost, a hallucination, or Jesus? #LastChristmasMovie— Charles Fernandez (@movie_charles) August 14, 2019
As plenty of fans have pointed out, Tom wears the same outfit in every shot in the trailer, despite Kate meeting him on different days. (Sometimes he takes off his tan jacket, but he always wears a grey shirt underneath.) No one but Kate interacts with Tom in the trailer, despite the fact that they live in a crowded city.
henry golding doesn't speak to anyone but emilia clarke in that trailer. he also wears the same outfit multiple times. therefore, he is a ghost, or her conscience, or her guardian angel.— alex (@alex_abads) August 14, 2019
He is wearing the same outfit the whole time so I am ready to get hurt— Jess (@theonlyjesster) August 14, 2019
It's more than just the lack of costume changes and limited reactions from other people. In the trailer, Kate tells Tom that she "almost died," and now routinely has to go to doctor's appointments with her mom (Emma Thompson), which she hates doing. Tom, meanwhile, doesn't really have much to share with Kate about his life, and instead helps Kate improve her life with his helpful tips. Kate even jokingly calls Tom a "saint" at one point.
Saint? Maybe. Or perhaps Tom is actually a Christmas ghost, a la A Christmas Carol, set to help Kate find herself again after a traumatic event. One theory? That traumatic event was a heart transplant...and Golding's character was the person who gave Kate his heart.
You know. Like literally.
It’s based on the song Last Christmas so all I can think is that he literally gave her his heart. Like she had a transplant and he’s definitely the ghost of her heart donor— Katie Pacek (@kpacek330) August 14, 2019
Okay so I'm going to make a guess that Henry golding is a ghost/angel that has come back to earth to visit Emilia's character because she is the recipient of his heart. He's here to be a reminder to Emilia that she deserved to live and that she should live life to the fullest pic.twitter.com/DpifLJ1t6p— Brittney Cottrell (@starsandgoggles) August 14, 2019
So @henrygolding is the ghost of a man who #EmiliaClarke received a new heart from? Right @paulfeig ? Last Christmas I GAVE YOU MY HEART. Either way I enjoy a good #romcom and some #GeorgeMichael music!!— Foodie Films Podcast (@Foodie_Films) August 14, 2019
There's a great deal of evidence to support this theory. Thompson, the screenwriter on the project, was tasked to write a film based on George Michael's song "Last Christmas," — which, as anyone who has turned on the radio between October and January knows, features the lyric "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart." At CinemaCon in April, Thompson said it was these specific lyrics that inspired her to write the movie, despite not enjoying the song all that much. It also would make sense why details of the film were kept "under wraps" in early press about the movie: No one wanted to spoil the twist!
There's even a moment in the trailer to support this twist. At the 2:38 mark, Golding's character puts his hand on Clarke's heart and says "It was always going to be you."
Then there's this YouTube description of Tom and Kate's love story:
"As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart."
If this is the twist, well...fans already figured this one out. That doesn't mean we don't want to see Golding as a hot ghost, though.
Check out the trailer below and make up your mind for yourself:
Last Christmas hits theaters November 8.
