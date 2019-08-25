Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 ahead.
Friends that kill together...stay together? Okay, so that's not exactly what happens with Alex (Miles Heizer) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) at the end of 13 Reasons Why season 3, but with the accidental death of Bryce (Justin Prentice) behind them — and blamed, conveniently, on a dead Monty (Timothy Granaderos) — Jessica and Alex's promise of "FML forever" means something a bit deeper than it used to.
At the end of season 3, Jessica tells Alex, her friend and now ex-boyfriend, that she will always love him, even if she is in love with Justin (Brandon Flynn). Alex makes peace with Jessica's decision to date Justin (finally, dude) and they call back to their old saying: "FML forever."
"FML" — which, for the uninitiated, stands for "fuck my life" — is something that Jessica, Alex, and Hannah (Katherine Langford) used to say to one another during their after school trips to coffee shop Monet's. This was before the events of 13 Reasons Why season 1, when the trio were all new to Liberty High, and best friends. Calling it back now suggests that Alex and Jessica are ready to start fresh as friends, given that their friendship took a major hit in season 3.
There is, however, another meaning to FML this time around. Alex and Jessica's lives are definitely a little effed up, now that they are responsible for Bryce's death. Alex and Jessica went to meet Bryce out at the dock, having found him beaten up by Zach (Ross Butler) and incapable of walking home. Alex attempts to help Bryce up, but when Bryce starts railing against Zach, threatening him, Alex loses grip on Bryce and Bryce falls into the water. Jessica and Alex watch helplessly as Bryce drowns, unable to swim due to his injuries.
Alex and Jessica have survived a lot as a friends...but can they survive this? We'll have to see what the fourth and final season holds.
