Chace Crawford Should Play A Zaddy On The Gossip Girl Reboot & He Agrees

Thanks to WarnerMedia's new streaming service HBO Max, Gossip Girl is returning to the small screen for what sounds like a very Gen Z reboot. Not returning — at least, not as of yet — is the show's original cast, which includes Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Nate Archibald himself, Chace Crawford.
It was Crawford who was put in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live! — and his answer is about whether he would join the new cast on the Gossip Girl reboot will make your zaddy dreams come true.
"No one called me, I was really upset about it," Crawford joked when a listener asked his feelings about the HBO Max reboot. "No, no, I'm teasing. It's great! I could maybe come back and play a father or something. It'd be nice."
Advertisement
If you think that Nate being a father sounds like entirely too much responsibility for the most indecisive human on the Upper East Side, let me remind you that the series finale of Gossip Girl suggested that Nate would become the mayor of New York.
He added, "When I heard about it, it just made me feel old. It was my birthday last week, I heard, oh my God, they're already remaking our show, that's...a lot of fun."
"Well, you're almost DILF-y," Cohen replied when he heard that Crawford just turned 34.
Crawford may be a little busy to be our zaddy. Following his turn as Tex Watson in Manson movie Charlie Says, the Gossip Girl alum is starring on Amazon's The Boys, a superhero show that flips all the superhero conventions on its head. (If only Crawford's parents named him Chris, the Marvel Universe could look a little different.)
If Crawford doesn't return to Gossip Girl — as a dad, the mayor, or someone dating one of the high school students as he did in the final season of Gossip Girl — there's probably at least some fan fiction on the internet about Nate's later days. Check out the Watch What Happens Live! video below.
Advertisement