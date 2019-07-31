Also on the series' side is the fact that it isn't bound by its source material (it's merely inspired by the original Four Weddings, rather than a copy of that story). Technically, that means the writers could take it wherever they want to. It's not like Kaling, Wigfield, and the team took a two hour movie and stretched it out over 10 hours. Instead, they took the idea of having a group of friends in England, four weddings, and one funeral, and then took things in a completely new direction. That means that if the show were to return for more, it could continue on with the group audiences (may) come to know and love.