You're Going To Need To Remember What Cindy Did To Taystee On OITNB

Suzanne wants to come clean about this secret (mostly because she can’t keep a secret) and Cindy pleads with her to keep quiet. Cindy is later questioned about the riot, and the FBI tells her that her DNA was found on the gun used to kill Piscatella. In order to protect herself, Cindy explains that she took the gun from Taystee, and in the process of explaining this incriminates her friend. This leads Cindy to make a difficult choice, as she can either save herself or her friend, and Cindy is desperate to get released from prison so she can be a part of her daughter’s life. At the time, Cindy believes that Taystee will just take a plea deal, but Taystee knows she’s innocent and instead goes to trial — one that will force Cindy to testify against her friend.