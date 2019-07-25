How To Get A Starbucks Frappuccino For Half Price This Afternoon

As long as the sun beats down on us from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., it’s Frappuccino season. Sure you can opt for a cold brew, an iced coffee, or ditch coffee altogether for an iced matcha or a smoothie. But you know that the only thing that can pull you through the afternoon slump is good old-fashioned caffeine. So blended coffee drinks step in to cool us off, charge us up, and send us on our merry way back into the office with just the right sugar high.
But if every other financial advisor is blaming our morning coffee for the insurmountability of millennial debt and unwillingness to buy properties, we can only imagine what they’ll say if we dare indulge a second time in the same day. Which is probably why today’s Starbucks Happy Hour is all about the 50% off blended drink.
All blended coffee drinks in a grande size or larger will be half off starting today at 3:00 p.m. through the end of the day. All you have to do is show the barista the discount on your app and order your cold slushy afternoon delight.
Advertisement