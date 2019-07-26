It’s hard to believe that Orange Is The New Black’s final season is actually here, but Netflix just debuted season 7 in its entirety, and it's time to say goodbye to the Litchfield inmates we know and love (and hate, ahem, Badison). But this time around, there are a few new faces in the mix, and the new OITNB characters and cast members may just end up cementing their place in fans’ hearts just like the original inmates have.
Of course, a lot of the excitement around the season is tied to the fact that we finally get to find out what happens to fan favorites, like Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Red (Kate Mulgrew) and obviously, there are some questions that need to be answered about Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex’s (Laura Prepon) relationship, which has significantly changed now that Piper’s been released. But part of what makes Orange is The New Black season 7 so satisfying is that its admittedly short list of new characters add so much depth without taking away from wrapping up the stories the show was already telling with its returning cast.
Next are the new cast members joining OITNB for the final season.