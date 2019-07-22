A new reality star has been born. The Hills: New Beginnings is all about former Hills stars reuniting with each other and with the spotlight, but there are some new cast members sprinkled in there, too. And one of them really made herself known on the fourth episode of the revival. Audrina's friend Joey Tierney was featured on The Hills during episode 4, and she made her thoughts on Justin Bobby so, so clear. It's clearly time to figure out who this pot-stirrer is and why she found herself in the conversation in the first place.
But in case you forgot how Joey became a standout, look no further than the Audrina-Stephanie-Justin gossip at Spencer and Heidi's crystal party — which Joey joined by saying, "Not to eavesdrop, but to eavesdrop."
Joey, Jason, and Ashley talked about how Audrina told Stephanie that she and Justin had kissed, but that Justin denied kissing Audrina in his own conversation with Stephanie, which Stephanie then told Audrina. (Got all that?) Joey's take on the whole thing? "He’s a liar and do you really trust Stephanie?" Joey then added, "And who do you think Stephanie's sleeping with?"
With this, dramatic music started playing and Mischa, who was sitting nearby but had been keeping her mouth shut, said, "Are you really saying that?" and in her confessional said that she didn't think it was really helping Audrina for Joey to be "stirring the shit like this in front of everyone." In response, Joey doubled down, saying that Stephanie is "horrible" and "Justin's bad." Joey showed up, planted seeds of drama, and made everyone question whether Justin and Stephanie are hooking up.
Basically, Joey really brought the reality TV sidekick drama, while Mischa, Ashley, and Jason all sat there like they didn't even want to be on the show.
So, who is this lady? Joey is listed as "Audrina's Friend" on The Hills, but she's also Audrina's stylist and works as a stylist professionally. In addition to styling Audrina, she often works with actress Ashley Madekwe and married couple Seth Green and Clare Grant. Joey has also done styling for Kristen Bell, Dianna Agron, and and Jaime Pressly. An piece on her home on Apartment Therapy from 2013 explains that she got her big break in the industry after working in the wardrobe department on Britney Spears' Oops I Did it Again and Dream Within a Dream tours.
As for her personal life, Joey isn't a huge Instagrammer, but her account does show that she has a son named James with her husband, Tony.
And she genuinely is friends with Audrina; that's not just for the show. They've both posted photos of themselves hanging out together, including one from Audrina of them in matching sparkly dresses, and one from Joey of them at an art class with other friends. Joey also previously ended up in a People article about Audrina after she posted an Instagram story that showed Audrina with Ryan Cabrera right after they (briefly) got back together.
Will Joey keep "stirring the shit," as Mischa put it, on The Hills? That remains to be seen, but she came in hot, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she's seen making her voice heard again. She's a natural.
