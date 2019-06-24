Audrina Patridge's Recent Dating History Could Start Drama On The Hills Reboot

If you watched The Hills, the relationship you most associate with Audrina Patridge is the one she had with Justin “Justin Bobby” Brescia. (Or maybe the brief one she had with Ryan Cabrera, which is also understandable.) But, the show ended nine years ago, and a lot has happened in Patridge’s love life since then. Heading into The Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina Patridge doesn’t seem to be dating anyone, but she has been married and she had another round of dating Cabrera before she started enjoying the single life.
According to an Us Weekly report from April, Patridge is single following a short-lived relationship with a bar owner named Matt Chase. A source told the publication, “Matt and Audrina are no longer seeing each other, and Audrina is very much single.” Reportedly, Patridge and Chase had been together for just a couple of months.
Prior to this, Patridge had started dating Cabrera again, and according to E! News, they were together for five months before breaking up in September 2018. Patridge told E! in a statement, “Ryan and I have been good friends for years. He is currently on tour, and I am focusing on my daughter. Even though we are not in a romantic relationship right now, we will continue to be friends and are still in touch." The two had dated briefly in 2010, which was shown on The Hills, so this reunion was really a blast from the past.
And before reigniting the flames with Cabrera, Patridge had been married to BMX biker Corey Bohan, with whom she welcomed a daughter, Kirra, in June 2016. Patridge and Bohan’s divorce was finalized in December 2018, according to Us Weekly, but they had broken up in September 2017 after being married for 10 months.
While Audrina did some dating after splitting from her husband, she also apparently did some flirting with Mr. Combat Boots On The Beach himself. In a recent interview with Us Weekly about New Beginnings, Patridge said, “Having Justin, or even just that kind of attention is always nice. It takes your mind off what you’re going through and kind of lightens the mood up because, even people going through breakups, sometimes it gets too heavy and dramatic and serious, so it’s nice to have someone to lighten up the mood and be flirty with sometimes.”
She also teased what fans will see between her and Brescia on the show. “You know, Justin and I, you never know what you’re going to get with us. I don’t even think we know what we’re getting with each other. There’s always going to be something with us, and on the show, you guys will be on the ride with us, I’ll say that. And who knows? We’re still filming, so anything can happen. I really don’t know.”
If it’s anything like what happened on the original Hills series, then their relationship will be a lot of back-and-forth, on-and-off dating without actually being a real relationship. But, hey, Patridge has just gone through a divorce and is raising a kid. Maybe some non-committal Justin Bobby is just what she needs.
