Netflix's Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein Tells The Entirely Untrue Story Of David Harbour's Family
David Harbour wants answers about his family and his father’s legacy, and he wants them now.
That’s the idea behind Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, Netflix’s latest absurdist film which finds a heightened version of Harbour looking into his father who used to do stage plays, one of which was about Dr. Frankenstein pretending to be the monster, Frankenstein. The production seemingly drove Harbour's "father" mad, and with “archival footage” at his disposal from his "mother," Dorothy, an absurdist version of the Harbour we know and love from Stranger Things is here to dive in and find out why. The special tells the “real-life” story behind why David Harbour Jr. staged this play in the first place, and follows David Harbour III, who needs to know something, anything, about his father and whether he was a good man or not.
Advertisement
If this sounds a little far-fetched for you, that’s because it is. Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein is very much a mockumentary with Harbour fabricating all sorts of things about his father and his family’s history. If you’re suddenly really worried that Harbour’s dad maybe really did kill someone years ago, maybe take your caffeine intake down a little and then stop worrying: he did not.
But if, more realistically, you saw this wacky Netflix special and it made you wonder about Harbour's actual parents, here ya go: Harbour was born in White Plains, New York, and neither of his real parents, Kenneth and Nancy, have ever worked in any sort of acting roles. In fact, they’re both real estate agents, with Harbour’s dad working in commercial real estate and his mom in residential real estate. Kenneth currently owns Harbour Commercial Real Estate, and it appears that Nancy works there, too. I don’t know the first thing about real estate, but they certainly seem like nice enough people so if you’re looking for property outside of New York City, maybe check them out.
While not much else is known about Harbour’s early life (he hasn’t discussed his parents and family in-depth in any interview), one neat thing that is out there is that he and his dad both went to Dartmouth College, in Hanover, New Hampshire, with Mr. Harbour graduating in 1971 and Harbour in 1997 (where he majored in literature and Italian).
Harbour doesn't often speak about anything personal, but he did mention during his most recent WIRED Autocomplete interview that he does have a sister. He also referred to his father as simply "Mr. Harbour" and called his middle name, "Kenneth," the "waspiest" name imaginable. Harbour's sister and the rest of his family seems to be out of the limelight so if you're hoping to find out their take on the fake Harbours seen in Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, you're S.O.L. Hopefully, wherever they are, they approve.
And who knows, maybe Netflix will Harbour the chance to play more of his relatives in wacky, totally made-up scenarios that in no way resemble anything happening in real life!
Advertisement