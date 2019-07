After filming her episode of Queer Eye season 4, in which the Fab Five helped her achieve a businesswoman look that still felt like her nearly a year ago, Munoz says she learned that old habits die hard. Especially, ones she had since she was a kid. "When comes to my hair and makeup, I’ve been doing the same thing since I was 11, everyone who knows me, knows me that way," the mother of four featured in episode 6 says. But, now, nearly a year later, she's completely done with teasing her hair. "Not having it for months," she says of her once signature bump, "I’m like, 'I didn’t need it,' it almost made me feel like it was too much."