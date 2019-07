Introducing The Host Of Love Island, Aka The Opposite Of Chris Harrison

To start, Vandenberg comes from the acting and comedy world (Harrison, on the other hand, has mostly hosted things and played himself on shows like Sabrina, The Teenage Witch). You may know the new Love Island host from shows like Greek (where she played Lisa Lawson) or Meet The Browns (she played London). She also had a small role on How I Met Your Mother (she played a woman Ted met on St. Patrick's Day in season 3) and in the films The Ugly Truth and Epic Movie. In addition to acting, she has experience hosting thanks to her former Snapchat show Snap Hangs, where she spoke with other stars about their lives.